Food supply fears whet appetite for Dutch farm technology

* Dutch have been long expert in farming on scarce land
* Technology in demand from states seeking food security
* Crops grow from Gulf to Russia in advanced greenhouses
* Dutch firm supplies five-hectare greenhouse to Kazakhstan
AMSTERDAM, May 28 From the rooftops of Amsterdam
to the expanses of Kazakhstan, Dutch technology is helping food
producers to meet the needs of both gourmets and growing
populations facing uncertain supplies.
One of the most densely populated countries in the world,
the Netherlands has long learnt to squeeze the maximum out of
its limited farmland, making it the second-largest agricultural
exporter after the United States.
But now its exports of farm technology ranging from advanced
greenhouse lighting and irrigation systems to drought-resistant
seeds are also growing strongly. These are satisfying demand
from countries which may be suffering shrinking water resources
or energy shortages, or simply want to produce more of their own
food rather than rely on imports in a turbulent world.
Such technology is at work in some unlikely spots.
When Chris Naylor needs some fresh ingredients for his
Amsterdam restaurant, he heads upstairs to the roof garden far
above the city's canals. There he collects herbs and vegetables
sprouting from pre-planted trays, delivered weekly as seedlings
and then watered by a computer-controlled irrigation system.
"We don't need to worry about weeding or planting," said
Naylor, head chef at the Michelin-starred Restaurant Vermeer,
where an average meal costs 125 euros (nearly $140). "We just
get the fresh produce."
Naylor's roof garden grows food for a demanding but small
clientele. But Visser, the private company behind the irrigation
system, is just one of a host of Dutch high-tech engineering
firms that helped the country to produce agricultural exports
worth 80.7 billion euros ($88 billion) last year.
The Dutch began exporting tulip bulbs in the 17th century
and more recently they developed expertise in eking high yields
out of their scarce, low-lying land. The discovery of huge
natural gas reserves in the late 1950s provided cheap energy to
heat industrial-sized greenhouses.
Today, many among the Dutch population of 17 million are
sceptical about genetically-modified crops imported from the
United States, and yet the country has enthusiastically embraced
other advanced growing technologies.
YIELDS JUMP
Dalsem, another private Dutch firm, designs complete
greenhouses, kitted out with lighting, climate control and power
systems, allowing farmers to become ever more productive.
Tomato yields in modern Dutch greenhouses can be 20 times
higher than in the open field, up to 90 kg per square metre a
year, according to Rabobank economist Cindy van Rijswick.
However, many farm businesses are burdened with heavy debts
after investing in ever more advanced, industrialised crop
cultivation while their cost savings have often been passed on
to powerful buyers such as supermarkets.
"Dutch farmers are very focused on efficient production,"
said van Rijswick. "But it's not always an advantage. You lower
your cost price - but the customer also knows."
With the pace of investment slowing at home, leading farm
technology firms are seeking new business abroad.
They are succeeding, albeit on a more modest scale than the
food producers themselves. Exports of agricultural machinery
have risen fourfold since 1996, reaching 1.8 billion euros
($1.95 billion) last year, with particularly strong sales to
Iran, Brazil and Russia.
Similar technology to that used on Naylor's roof garden is
applied on a grander scale aboard. Customers include Russia and
Saudi Arabia, which both want to grow more food locally.
Moscow has responded to Western sanctions imposed on its
oil, defence and financial industries over the Ukraine crisis by
banning many food imports from the European Union and United
States. Riyadh, perched in a region of deep instability, wants
to ensure its supplies.
"In future we have to feed more people, and agriculture is
becoming part of geopolitics," said Krijn Poppe, an economist at
Wageningen University, a Dutch agricultural college.
"You see in a lot of countries there is interest in local
production. In Russia it's influenced by a self-sufficiency
policy," he said. "With Saudi Arabia it's driven by food
security."
PERMANENT SPRING
Outside Wim Peters's greenhouses near the southeastern city
of Eindhoven, the day is overcast and chilly but inside his
tomatoes grow under dazzling lighting, with the climate controls
permanently set at early spring. Bees from the greenhouses' hive
flit from plant to plant, pollinating them.
Energy saving, multi-coloured LED lights made by Dutch
company Philips accelerate growth and allow customised
plant cultivation. "Red light is very important for
photosynthesis and growth," Peters said. "But you need blue
light to give the tomato a good shape."
Produce ripens year-round in this environment, helping to
make the Netherlands the world's second-largest exporter of
tomatoes after Mexico, with nearly 20 percent of global trade.
Abroad, tomatoes can grow in very different hostile
environments using hi-tech greenhouses. In the Gulf, specialist
glass protects plants from the desert sun while carbon dioxide
from generator exhausts is piped to crops during the long nights
of a north Russian winter, accelerating their growth.
In 2000, the Netherlands exported just 6 million euros'
worth of agricultural machinery to Russia. Exports peaked at 252
million euros before the global financial crisis hit Russia,
pushing sales down to about 85 million last year.
Exports to some Gulf and central and southern American
countries have jumped as much as tenfold this century.
Dalsem, the greenhouse maker, is doing far more business in
central Asia too, building a five-hectare (12 acre) greenhouse
in Kazakhstan in 2013 where vegetables can grow, no matter how
extreme the weather outside.
"Our expertise extends beyond mere understanding the
different climate zones and different crop types," said Pieter
Dalsem, grandson of the company's founder. "We design and
manufacture the greenhouse and all associated systems
ourselves."
($1 = 0.9218 euros)
