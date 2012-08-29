UPDATE 3-Amsterdam airport reopens after bomb, hijack scares

* Schiphol one of Europe's busiest transport hubs
* Several European flights delayed and cancelled
* German 500kg explosive unearthed near terminal
By Gilbert Kreijger
AMSTERDAM, Aug 29 Amsterdam Schiphol's airport,
one of Europe's busiest transport hubs, reopened its runways and
terminals on Wednesday afternoon after a World War Two bomb
found on the site was removed and reports of a hijacking proved
unfounded.
Authorities had closed parts of the airport after the
unexploded German bomb was discovered buried underground near
Terminal C, which handles flights to most major European
destinations.
A handful of European flights were cancelled, while several
dozen were delayed on Wednesday morning.
The 500kg explosive, uncovered during construction work, was
later removed so it could be disarmed safely, a spokeswoman for
the airport said.
A few hours after the discovery of the bomb, the Dutch
defence ministry sent two fighter planes to intercept a Vueling
passenger plane with about 180 passengers on board.
The plane, which had flown from Malaga in Spain, lost radio
contact with air traffic control, prompting fears it had been
hijacked.
It landed safely at Schiphol where it was surrounded by
security forces on the tarmac until the military police
established that the aircraft had not been hijacked.
Schiphol is Europe's fifth busiest airport and handled about
45 million passengers in 2010. It is owned by the Dutch state,
the cities of Amsterdam and Rotterdam, and French airports
operator Aeroports de Paris.
Flights by airline KLM, which is part of Franco-Dutch group
Air France KLM and which uses the airport as its main
hub, were affected by the runway and terminal closures,
Schiphol's website showed.
Schiphol was a military airport during World War Two. It was
bombed both by the Germans at the start of the conflict and by
Allied forces during the fighting.
The discovery of the bomb occurred a day after explosives
experts detonated another World War Two bomb discovered in
Munich, the city's fire department said.
The blast from the bomb that was found on Monday blew out
windows and set a number of nearby roofs alight.