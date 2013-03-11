REFILE-Dutch, French groups eye stake in Brazilian airport

AMSTERDAM, March 11 Dutch and French airport
operators Schiphol and Aeroports de Paris are
interested in bidding together for a stake in Rio de Janeiro's
airport which has been put up for sale by Brazil.
Schiphol's chief executive Jos Nijhuis told Dutch
broadcaster RTL7 on Monday that it and ADP had teamed up with a
Brazilian construction company and a local financial party to
make a bid for around 50 percent of Rio de Janeiro's Galeao
airport.
Brazil wants to sell 51 percent stakes in Galeao and Belo
Horizonte's Confins airport to operators who can help improve
them in time for the 2014 World Cup soccer tournament and the
2016 Olympic Games.
Brazil's civil aviation authority said in December that it
expected bids to be worth 11.4 billion reais ($5.48 billion) for
the two airports.
"If we decide to make an offer it will be with Schiphol," a
spokesman for ADP said, adding that Chief Executive Augustin de
Romanet announced the group's interest last month.
The state-controlled Schiphol Group, which operates
Amsterdam's airport and a terminal at New York's JFK airport,
has had a cooperation agreement with ADP cooperate since 2008
and the two groups have 8 percent cross-shareholdings in each
other.
Schiphol Amsterdam and Paris Charles de Gaulle are shared
home airports of Franco-Dutch group Air France KLM.