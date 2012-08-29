Spain's Vueling denies reports of hickjacked plane to Amsterdam

MADRID Aug 29 Spain's Vueling denied reports on Wednesday of a hijack of one of its flights from Malaga to Amsterdam, saying the incident was due to a mis-communication between the pilot and the control tower.

"The plane approached the airport in an unusual way. This led to a mis-communication between the pilot and the control-tower", a spokeswoman said.

Dutch military police said the plane had landed at Schiphol airport. All passengers were on board and the plane was surrounded by security forces. Previously, Dutch website nu.nl reported that the Dutch defence ministry had sent two F-16 fighters to intercept a Vueling airplane thought to be carrying hostages.