UPDATE 1-Shrinking Dutch economy in worse shape than thought

* GDP -0.6 pct in 2013, vs +0.6 pct seen previously - cbank
* Govt deficit -3.5 pct in 2013 vs -2.9 pct previously
-cbank
* More budget cuts may be required - cbank
* Risk of Dutch credit downgrade has increased - Rabobank
By Gilbert Kreijger
AMSTERDAM, Dec 10 The Dutch economy is in worse
condition than originally believed and will continue to shrink
next year, heightening the risk of a downgrade of the
Netherlands' triple-A credit rating.
In its semi-annual report on Monday, the Dutch central bank
highlighted the fragile state of the euro zone's fifth-largest
economy, cutting its growth forecast and projecting the budget
deficit to exceed the European Union's 3 percent limit in 2013.
The central bank's forecasts pose a challenge to Prime
Minister Mark Rutte and his new coalition government, which is
imposing nearly 30 billion euros ($39 billion) of austerity
measures agreed earlier this year.
The bank said the deficit is expected to fall to 3.5 percent
of gross domestic product next year from 4.1 percent this year.
This was an increase from previous forecasts of 2.9 percent,
however.
Similarly, it chopped its forecast for economic growth in
2013 to -0.6 percent from +0.6 percent. Growth is expected to
resume in 2014, with an expansion of 1 percent, it said,
although again this was a cut in forecast from 1.2 percent.
Rabobank said the poor growth prospects increased the risk
of a downgrade for the Netherlands from its top rating. That
could hamper Europe's efforts to solve its debt crisis, which
has thrown the euro zone into recession and hit investor
sentiment globally.
Rating agency Moody's has already warned of potential
downgrades for the triple-A rated Netherlands -- citing the weak
economy and high mortgage debt -- as well as for Germany and
Luxembourg.
Moody's stripped France of the top rating last month,
following Standard & Poor's downgrade in January, citing an
uncertain fiscal outlook and a deteriorating economy. Even so,
borrowing costs for France have remained low.
"(The central bank) growth forecasts are quite far below
those of Moody's and S&P. If these rating agencies were to
subsequently revise their own GDP growth forecasts to more
closely reflect those of the central bank, this would weigh on
their rating assessments of the Dutch sovereign," Rabobank
economist Lyn Graham-Taylor said.
MORE BUDGET CUTS POSSIBLE
Although part of the core, the Netherlands is suffering from
a drop in house prices, a building slump, falling consumer
spending and investments, government austerity measures, lower
exports, and the euro zone debt crisis.
It contracted 1.1 percent in the third quarter compared with
the preceding period, worse than the economies of Spain,
Portugal, and Italy in that period, Eurostat data showed last
month, while unemployment has risen to a 15-year high.
If the downward trend continues, it may be necessary to make
more spending cuts or bring them forward, central bank executive
board member Job Swank told broadcaster NOS and RTL 7
The Finance Ministry said in a statement that the government
will stick to current budget rules, which require new spending
cuts if the deficit is one percent bigger than originally
forecast.
The Liberal-Labour coalition government has fallen in
popularity since announcing a 16 billion euro austerity package
in October. Both the populist Freedom Party, led by anti-Islam
politician Geert Wilders, and the far-left Socialist Party have
made gains.