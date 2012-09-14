版本:
Dutch Labour leader says open to joining Liberal govt

AMSTERDAM, Sept 14 Dutch Labour leader Diederik Samsom is open to joining a coalition government with Prime Minister Mark Rutte's Liberal Party, and possibly with the Socialists, Dutch news agency ANP quoted Samsom as saying.

Labour won the second-largest number of seats in Wednesday's parliamentary election. Such a deal would produce a broadly pro-European coalition after an election dominated by the euro zone crisis and austerity measures.

