Dutch PM Rutte's Liberals win most seats in election

AMSTERDAM, Sept 13 Dutch Prime Minister Mark
Rutte early on Thursday claimed victory in Wednesday's general
election.
Preliminary results gave Rutte's centre-right Liberals 41
seats in the 150-member lower house, a slender two-seat lead
over the centre-left Labour Party on 39 seats, with 90 percent
of votes counted.
"Tomorrow I will take the first steps leading to the
formation of a cabinet," Rutte said on Dutch television, but
declined to comment on which parties he would approach to be in
a coalition.
"I just called Mark Rutte and congratulated him with the
fact that the VVD (Liberals) is again the biggest party," Labour
leader Diederik Samsom told his supporters, conceding defeat.