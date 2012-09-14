版本:
Dutch PM Rutte wants to form Liberals-Labour govt

AMSTERDAM, Sept 14 Dutch Prime Minister and Liberal Party leader Mark Rutte said on Friday he wanted to form a coalition government with the Labour Party that may also include other parties.

Rutte's Liberal Party became the biggest in the Dutch lower house of parliament in a general election on Wednesday, winning 41 seats, to Labour's 38, according to the most recent forecast.

