UPDATE 1-Dutch say Germany, Finland would welcome budget tsar

THE HAGUE, Sept 8 The Netherlands has some support from Germany and Finland for its proposal for a European budget commissioner who can punish those countries which break budget rules, the Dutch finance minister said on Thursday

The Dutch government, which has grown increasingly critical over euro zone bailouts, on Wednesday proposed Europe should create a new commissioner who could enforce budget rules to prevent a repeat of the current debt crisis.

Asked whether it was necessary for the euro to keep all 17 members, Dutch Finance Minister Jan Kees de Jager also added to a ramping up of warnings in Germany over the possibility of Greece leaving the euro.

"The most important is the stability. That stability is everything not so much the number," De Jager said.

How to make highly-indebted euro zone members keep to pledges on budget austerity in return for aid are at the heart of the dilemma for the zone's healthier members.

Germany and Finland, whose finance ministers De Jager met in Berlin on Tuesday, have welcomed the plan for a budget commissioner, he said.

"The position of Germany is very close to the Dutch one. We are trying to take a joint position with these countries, in particular to involve France," he said.

The Netherlands, which has a triple A credit rating, has used its fiscally prudent reputation to lobby for tough bailout conditions, demanding IMF invovlement for bailing out Greece last year, and private sector involvement in the second bailout agreed in July.

De Jager said he had not yet heard what France thought of the plan for a budget commissioner, adding that France is "naturally very reserved about independent supervision".

A treaty change was not required to have a budget commissioner, De Jager said.

"To put someone out of the euro zone you need a treaty change. For a European commissioner that is not the case. In the current treaty there is the possibility to have a commissioner who can give penalties," Finance Minister Jan Kees de Jager told reporters. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger and Sara Webb; Editing by Patrick Graham)