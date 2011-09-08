Dutch FinMin: no EU treaty change for budget tsar

THE HAGUE, Sept 8 The Dutch Finance Minister said on Thursday there was no need for a treaty change in the European Union to have a commissioner who can take sanctions against countries who do not meet European budget rules.

"To put someone out of the euro zone you need a treaty change. For a European commissioner that is not the case. In the current treaty there is the possibility to have a commissioner who can give penalties," Finance Minister Jan Kees de Jager told reporters.

De Jager said last week the euro zone needed an independent authority to enforce budget rules to prevent a repeat of the current debt crisis.

