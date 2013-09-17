Dutch to purchase 37 F-35 fighter planes - sources

AMSTERDAM, Sept 17 The Netherlands will purchase
37 F-35 Joint Strike Fighter planes, two sources with knowledge
of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday, a decision that should
end years of political wrangling over ballooning costs and
delays.
Defence Minister Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert was due to
announce the decision later on Tuesday in a policy paper setting
out her long-term vision for the Dutch armed forces, the sources
said.
Built by Lockheed Martin Corp, the F-35 is designed
to be the next-generation fighter for decades to come for U.S.
forces and their allies. The F-35 programme, hit by technical
faults, is several years behind schedule and 70 percent above
cost estimates.