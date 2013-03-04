UPDATE 1-Two planes land at Amsterdam after technical problems

AMSTERDAM, March 4 Two airliners experiencing
technical difficulties have landed safely at Amsterdam's
Schiphol airport, spokeswomen for the airport said on Monday.
"An airplane of Delta Airlines, which had departed
from Schiphol, had technical difficulties and has returned
safely," one spokeswoman said.
Another spokeswoman said the second plane was a Dutch KLM
passenger plane, which had also experienced technical
difficulties, and that both planes were now back at their gates.
A spokesman for the U.S.-based Delta Airlines confirmed that
its flight DL604 from Amsterdam to Mumbai had safely made an
unscheduled landing.