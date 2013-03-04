版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 4日 星期一 18:58 BJT

UPDATE 1-Two planes land at Amsterdam after technical problems

AMSTERDAM, March 4 Two airliners experiencing technical difficulties have landed safely at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport, spokeswomen for the airport said on Monday.

"An airplane of Delta Airlines, which had departed from Schiphol, had technical difficulties and has returned safely," one spokeswoman said.

Another spokeswoman said the second plane was a Dutch KLM passenger plane, which had also experienced technical difficulties, and that both planes were now back at their gates.

A spokesman for the U.S.-based Delta Airlines confirmed that its flight DL604 from Amsterdam to Mumbai had safely made an unscheduled landing.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐