Netherlands to make room in rules to stimulate "sharing economy"

AMSTERDAM, July 20 The Dutch government wants to
revamp regulations to help further growth in "sharing economy"
businesses like Airbnb that are flourishing despite resistance
from incumbent firms with higher costs.
Companies like Airbnb, which put accommodation providers in
touch with renters, have encountered fierce opposition from
higher-cost incumbents which complain they compete unfairly.
On Monday economy minister Henk Kamp promised to improve
regulations so that consumers and entrepreneurs would benefit.
"If we in the Netherlands want to be first to profit from
the benefits of innovation, then we have to make room for that
in our rules," Kamp said in a statement.
Tax authorities in the Netherlands are investigating
Airbnb's revenues in the country to establish if it is hitting
tax revenues. In December, Amsterdam won a dispute with the
company in which Airbnb agreed to collect tourist tax from
customers.
Ride-sharing company Uber, which uses smartphones
to link up private drivers with customers, continues to offer
its UberPOP service in the Netherlands despite a ruling that the
unlicensed service is illegal.
Kamp promised "technology-neutral regulations" that would
ensure no company is disadvantaged because it is using different
technologies. This would, for example, allow taxi drivers to
replace their meters with smartphone apps like Uber's.
A government spokesperson said UberPOP would remain illegal.
"We want to make the taxi market more open, but we need to
have fair competition," spokeswoman Karin van Rooijen said.
Kamp also said a review of holiday letting regulations would
be accompanied by a crackdown on illegal subletting.
The Netherlands' highly regulated accommodation and
transport markets have been disrupted both by Uber and Airbnb as
well as by new Dutch rivals like Wimdu.
Amsterdam is home to many web-focused start-ups, led by
hotel room broker Booking.com, now owned by U.S. company
Priceline, which employs thousands in the city.
Kamp said the government aimed to help these companies trade
across the European Union by using its presidency of the
European Union next year to seek more cross-continent
harmonisation of value-added tax rates.
The executive of the 28-member bloc is pushing to build an
EU-wide "digital single market" in the hope that lower
competition barriers will help boost the continent's flagging
competitiveness.
(Editing by Thomas Escritt and Susan Thomas)