2011年 8月 12日

UPDATE 1-Dutch regulator says no need to ban short-selling

AMSTERDAM Aug 12 The Dutch market regulator AFM said on Friday that it saw no need to ban short-selling in the Dutch market, based on the information available.

The regulator said that it made the decision not to ban short-selling in the Netherlands in consultation with other European regulators as well as with EMSA.

In a statement early on Friday, AFM said it is following financial markets closely and that under "normal conditions" short-selling plays a useful role in the price formation process. (Reporting by Roberta B. Cowan; Editing by Mike Nesbit)

