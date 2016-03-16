Netherlands requests Dutch citizens' Swiss bank data

AMSTERDAM, March 16 The Netherlands has
requested information on Dutch account holders at Swiss banks
UBS and Credit Suisse, making use of a new
bilateral agreement to crack down on tax avoidance, a Dutch
finance ministry official said on Wednesday.
Finance ministry spokeswoman Lindy van Galen said there was
no concrete information that had led to the requests made via
Swiss authorities regarding the accounts at the two banks.
"If you have savings, whether in Switzerland or the
Netherlands, you have to pay taxes on them," she said. "There
was no possibility of checking in Switzerland in the past, but
now we have an agreement with Switzerland."
Dutch authorities have been stung in recent years by claims
that they have not cracked down on tax avoidance and have
pledged to take more action.
