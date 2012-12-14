版本:
Dutch state raises 3.8 bln euro in 4G frequency auction

AMSTERDAM Dec 14 The Dutch state said on Friday it has raised 3.8 billion euros ($4.98 billion) in an auction of next generation 4G wireless telecommunication licences from four players, including new participant virtual mobile operator Tele2 .

Incumbents KPN, Vodafone and Deutsche Telekom, which also won licences, will face tougher competition as a result and are expected to have to cut tariffs in one of Europe's most lucrative mobile phone markets.

