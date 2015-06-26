UPDATE 1-Dutch court rules energy generators, networks must split

(Adds details, context)

AMSTERDAM, June 26 The Dutch Supreme Court ruled on Friday that energy producers in the country must sell their distribution grids into public ownership, finding that the 2008 law forcing them to do so does not contravene European law.

The ruling is all but certain to settle a long-running dispute over the structure of the Dutch electricity and gas supply industries.

Under the law, utilities had until 2010 to sell off their distribution networks after they were privatised by the local authorities that had owned them until that point.

Most have already done so, but three utilities - Essent, owned by Germany's RWE, Delta and Eneco - challenged the law, saying it contravened EU rules on free movement of capital.

In Essent's case, the court definitively rejected the challenge, though the consequences will be limited since the company has sold its distribution network in the meantime.

In the cases of Delta and Eneco, the court referred the matter back to a lower tribunal to determine whether the two companies had the right to challenge the law under European human rights agreements by arguing that their right to property had been violated.

A fourth utility, Nuon, owned by Sweden's Vattenfall, had already sold its grid.

Spokesmen for Essent and Eneco said they were still studying the ruling and its consequences. (Reporting By Thomas Escritt and Toby Sterling, editing by William Hardy)