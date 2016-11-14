German shipping bank DVB confirms to seek capital increase

FRANKFURT Nov 14 German shipping bank DVB
confirmed it will seek a capital increase after saying
on Monday it expects an even bigger than forecast net loss in
2016.
Reuters reported last week that DVB, which is owned by DZ
Bank, was preparing a capital increase due to losses
taken on bad loans.
"DVB's parent company, DZ BANK AG Deutsche
Zentral-Genossenschaftsbank, Frankfurt am Main, intends to
strengthen DVB's capitalisation through appropriate measures,
also against the background of stricter capital requirements for
banks," DVB said in a statement.
The capital increase is expected to be between 100 million
euros and 200 million euros, according to one source familiar
with the matter.
DVB also said DZ Bank now plans to buy the roughly 5 percent
of outstanding DVB shares it does not already own.
German shipping banks like DVB, already struggling to recoup
tens of billions of dollars of loans due to a global shipping
industry slump, have also been hit by slowing growth in China
and sluggish global trade.
For the first nine months of 2016, DVB posted a consolidated
net loss before taxes of 23.6 million euros.
DVB had already warned investors in September it expected a
consolidated net loss for 2016 in the double-digit million euro
range. It has now predicting the loss to be "in a low negative
triple-digit million euro range".
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Andreas Kroener; Editing by
Alexander Smith)