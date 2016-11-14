UPDATE 1-German shipping bank DVB to seek capital increase

(Adds detail, shares)
FRANKFURT Nov 14 German shipping bank DVB
said on Monday it will seek a capital increase after
write-downs on bad loans pushed the lender to forecast an even
bigger net loss for 2016.
German shipping banks, already struggling to recoup tens of
billions of dollars of loans due to a global shipping industry
slump, have also been hit by slowing growth in China and
sluggish global trade. These banks are believed to be behind up
to a quarter of the world's $400 billion of outstanding shipping
loans.
In a sign of the struggles in the wider industry, South
Korea's Hanjin Shipping Co's was pushed into
bankruptcy earlier this year, dragged down by a deep global
industry downturn.
Against this backdrop, Frankfurt-based DVB, which is owned
by DZ Bank, said it would gain much-needed cash by
issuing new shares in a capital increase.
"DVB's parent company, DZ BANK AG Deutsche
Zentral-Genossenschaftsbank, Frankfurt am Main, intends to
strengthen DVB's capitalisation through appropriate measures,
also against the background of stricter capital requirements for
banks," DVB said in a statement.
The capital increase is expected to be between 100 million
euros ($107.4 million) and 200 million euros, according to one
source familiar with the matter.
Reuters reported last week that DVB was preparing a capital
increase.
DVB said DZ Bank also now plans to buy the roughly 5 percent
of outstanding DVB shares it does not already own. DVB did not
give details on who will purchase the newly issued shares but it
is likely the buyer will be DZ Bank, meaning DVB would no longer
be listed.
Shares in DVB were up 13.3 percent at 1438 GMT.
For the first nine months of 2016, DVB posted a consolidated
net loss before taxes of 23.6 million euros.
DVB had warned investors in September it expected a
consolidated net loss for 2016 in the double-digit million euro
range. It has now predicting the loss to be "in a low negative
triple-digit million euro range".
($1 = 0.9311 euros)
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Andreas Kroener, editing by
Alexander Smith and Louise Heavens)