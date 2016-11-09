German shipping bank DVB plans capital increase - sources

FRANKFURT Nov 9 German shipping bank DVB
is preparing a capital increase due to losses taken on
bad loans, two sources familiar with the matter said on
Wednesday.
An announcement by DVB, which is owned by DZ Bank
, that it will issue new shares could come on Monday
when it reports third-quarter results, one of the sources said.
The size of the capital increase has yet to be decided.
DVB and DZ Bank, both based in Frankfurt, declined to
comment on a potential capital increase, news of which was
reported earlier by Boersen-Zeitung.
German shipping banks like DVB, already struggling to recoup
tens of billions of dollars of loans due to a global shipping
industry slump, have also been hit by slowing growth in China
and sluggish global trade.
In September, DVB warned investors it expects a consolidated
net loss for 2016 in the double-digit million euro range.
The problems in DVB's shipping portfolio have only worsened
since then, said one of the sources, with charter rates coming
under further pressure in the areas in which DVB is most active.
(Reporting by Andreas Kroener; Writing by Joshua Franklin;
Editing by Alexander Smith)