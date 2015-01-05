版本:
DW Partners takes control of two Brevan Howard funds

LONDON Jan 5 DW Partners, a credit-focused fund manager, has taken control of more than $5 billion in assets it previously managed in two funds on behalf of Brevan Howard Capital Management, one of Europe's biggest hedge fund firms.

New York-based DW, which focuses mainly on corporate, structured and asset-backed investments and oversees more than $6 billion in assets, has also replaced Brevan Howard as manager of the London-listed DW Catalyst Fund Ltd.

"As the credit markets continue to evolve, this transition will allow DW to respond more nimbly to changing environments," David Warren, founder and chief investment officer of DW, said in a statement on Monday.

Founded in 2009, DW managed Brevan Howard Credit Catalysts Master Fund Ltd and Brevan Howard Credit Value Master Fund Ltd. The two funds were up 5.4 percent and 7.6 percent, respectively, by the end of November last year, data obtained by Reuters showed. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Pravin Char)
