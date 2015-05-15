版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 5月 16日 星期六

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Dyadic International Q1 loss per share $0.01 (May 14)

(In May 14 item, corrects headline and second bullet to say Q1 loss per share was $0.01, not $0.10)

May 15 Dyadic International Inc : * Reports first quarter 2015 financial results * Q1 loss per share $0.01 * Q1 revenue rose 35 percent to $4.0 million * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

