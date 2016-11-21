Oracle to buy internet infrastructure provider Dyn

Nov 21 Business software maker Oracle Corp
said on Monday it would buy Dyn, a monitor of global
internet performance and traffic, to allow cloud customers to
optimize their infrastructure costs and increase web-driven
revenue.
Financial terms were not disclosed.
Dyn, whose customers include Netflix Inc, Twitter
Inc and Pfizer Inc, was crippled by
high-profile cyber attacks last month that disrupted some of its
clients' websites.
Oracle's cloud business stores enterprise software and data
on remote servers. The company said Dyn would help its cloud
customers improve access and page-load speeds for their websites
using internet performance information.
Manchester, New Hampshire-based Dyn acts like a switchboard
for internet traffic, and helps businesses monitor, control and
optimize internet applications and cloud services. It is also a
provider of domain name services.
When a domain name services provider is attacked, it can
cause massive disruptions as such companies are responsible for
forwarding large volumes of internet traffic.
