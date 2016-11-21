Oracle to buy internet infrastructure provider Dyn

Nov 21 Business software maker Oracle Corp said on Monday it would buy Dyn, a monitor of global internet performance and traffic, to allow cloud customers to optimize their infrastructure costs and increase web-driven revenue.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Dyn, whose customers include Netflix Inc, Twitter Inc and Pfizer Inc, was crippled by high-profile cyber attacks last month that disrupted some of its clients' websites.

Oracle's cloud business stores enterprise software and data on remote servers. The company said Dyn would help its cloud customers improve access and page-load speeds for their websites using internet performance information.

Manchester, New Hampshire-based Dyn acts like a switchboard for internet traffic, and helps businesses monitor, control and optimize internet applications and cloud services. It is also a provider of domain name services.

When a domain name services provider is attacked, it can cause massive disruptions as such companies are responsible for forwarding large volumes of internet traffic. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)