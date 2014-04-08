版本:
2014年 4月 8日 星期二

Pachinko operator Dynam planning Japan casino with Asian partner

TOKYO, April 8 Pachinko hall operator Dynam Japan Holdings is in talks with several Asian casino operators to build a casino in Japan as the country readies to debate a bill that would legalise casino gambling.

Yoji Sato, Dynam's chairman and one of Japan's wealthiest businessmen, said the company wants to announce its partnership with an Asian operator after the passage of an initial bill towards legalizing casino gambling. (Reporting by Farah Mater, Nathan Layne and Emi Emoto; Editing by Dominic Lau)
