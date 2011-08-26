UPDATE 1-Dynamic Offshore files for IPO of up to $400 mln

(Follows Alerts)
* To use part of the proceeds to repay debt
* Plans to list on NYSE under symbol "DOR"
* Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank Securities among
underwriters
Aug 26 Dynamic Offshore Resources Inc, a private
oil and gas company, filed with regulators to raise up to $400
million in an initial public offering of its common stock.
In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
on Friday, the company said Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche
Bank Securities, Tudor Pickering, Holt & Co and UBS Securities
would be the underwriters to the offering.
The company, which focuses on the acquisition and
development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of
Mexico, intends to use the proceeds to repay debt and for
general corporate purposes.
The Houston, Texas-based company expects to list on the New
York Stock Exchange under the symbol "DOR".
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filing is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO can be different.
