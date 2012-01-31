UPDATE 1-Dynamic Offshore Resources postpones IPO-underwriter

Jan 31 Dynamic Offshore Resources Inc
postponed its initial public offering on Tuesday, citing
market conditions, said an underwriter.
Shares of the Houston-based company were expected to begin
trading on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange under the
symbol "DOR."
The company, which lists private equity firms Riverstone
Holdings and Carlyle among its backers, was expecting to sell up
to 16.7 million shares at $17 to $19 apiece.
Dynamic Offshore Resources focuses on the acquisition and
development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of
Mexico.
Citigroup, Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank Securities are
among the underwriters for the offering.
Earlier in the day, Younan Properties Inc, which owns and
operates office properties in major U.S. office markets, filed
to withdraw its proposed $575 million initial public offering.