UPDATE 2-SandRidge to buy Dynamic Offshore for $1.28 bln

Feb 1 Oil and gas producer SandRidge Energy Inc said it would buy Dynamic Offshore Resources for $1.28 billion in cash and stock as part of its 3-year plan to double oil production.

The deal consists of about $680 million in cash and about 74 million shares of SandRidge common stock.

Houston-based Dynamic Offshore, which has oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico, had postponed its initial public offering on Tuesday. SandRidge said the deal, expected to close in the second quarter, will add to its earnings and cash flow per share.

SandRidge has secured $725 million in committed financing from BofA Merrill Lynch, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey and Royal Bank of Scotland plc.

BofA Merrill Lynch and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey advised SandRidge on the deal.