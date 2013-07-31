ON THE MOVE-Dynasty Financial lands veteran UBS adviser team

| NEW YORK, July 31
NEW YORK, July 31 Dynasty Financial Partners, a
wealth management startup that has expanded by attracting
breakaway veteran brokers, said Wednesday that it had added a
team from UBS Wealth Management Americas to one of its
independent advisory practices in the New York area.
Advisers Stuart Conley and Harvey Spira left UBS
in June to join Further Lane, a New York-based boutique
investment firm established in 1996. Further Lane's wealth
management arm has $400 million in assets under management.
Further Lane is one of the partnering firms at Dynasty,
which was founded in December 2010 by former Citigroup Inc
executive Shirl Penney.
Dynasty targets advisers with $300 million or more in assets
under management. Besides helping so-called breakaway advisers
set up their own firms, it assists its existing partner firms in
recruiting veteran advisers, a strategy known in industry
parlance as a tuck-in.
A spokesman for UBS declined to comment on Conley and
Spira's departure. Both were senior vice presidents of
investments at the firm, where they had a combined $125 million
in client assets under management.
The pair specialize in planning for business sales and
initial public offerings, exit strategies for business owners
and executives, and retirement and legacy planning.
Conley specializes in portfolio management for
high-net-worth investors and is a 17-year veteran of the
financial services industry. Before joining UBS, he was a
director of investments at Oppenheimer & Co and a
financial adviser at Smith Barney, which is now part of Morgan
Stanley Wealth Management.
Spira has expertise in financial planning for families with
closely held businesses and in helping high-level executives
manage their concentrated and restricted stock positions. He was
a managing director at Bear Stearns before working at UBS.