ON THE MOVE-Merrill Lynch teams go independent, join Dynasty

| Sept 4
Sept 4 Two veteran adviser teams from Bank of
America's Merrill Lynch have left the brokerage to form
a new independent wealth management firm with Dynasty Financial
Partners.
The two teams, which moved on Friday, opened True Private
Wealth Advisors LLC, an independent advisory firm based in
Salem, Oregon.
"Over the last couple of years, we felt like we had
experienced more bureaucracy that took us away from our
clients," said former Merrill branch manager Steve Altman about
his decision to go independent.
Altman, who had been at Merrill for almost 16 years, moved
with his partner Brett Davis. The two were joined by advisers
Jason Herber and Todd Gescher, a team also formerly with
Merrill. All four were senior financial advisers at the firm.
"We felt like the four of us could come together and work
together to build something new," Altman said. "We had been
close friends for quite a while, and our business models are
very similar."
The teams are joined by registered client associates Rebecca
Engeln and Deborah Parosa, also from Merrill.
Herber said many of the group's clients include former
business owners, who are able to relate to the advisers'
decision to go independent and become business owners
themselves.
"They're excited that this is a fresh start," Herber said.
The group is the 15th independent advisory team to join
Dynasty, which caters to advisers who are independent, or want
to go it alone, but lack the backing of a big firm. About half
of Dynasty's teams joined from already independent practices,
while the other half were newly formed from advisers exiting big
brokerages.
Dynasty, founded by former Citigroup executive Shirl
Penney in December 2010, offers technological and administrative
support for those newly independent teams. The firm targets the
top 3 percent of advisers, focusing on those with $300 million
or more in assets under management.
Penney said that the firm eventually plans to expand to 100
teams managing $100 billion in client assets over the next six
years.