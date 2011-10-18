On the Move: Dynasty scoops sixth adviser team

Oct 18 Dynasty Financial Partners, a wealth
management start-up that has grown over the past year by
building a network of breakaway veteran brokers, has added its
sixth and largest adviser team, the firm said on Tuesday.
LVW Advisors, which has about $4.9 billion in assets under
management, has become the latest independent firm to join
Dynasty's adviser network. For details on LVW, please see
Dynasty President and Chief Executive Shirl Penney told
Reuters that the firm plans to have $10 billion in assets
within the network and 10 adviser teams on board by year-end.
"I can say confidently that we're on pace for both," he
said. "Looking at the pipeline, we're going to have a series of
large advisers join."
Dynasty currently has three adviser groups with more than
$1 billion in assets. Most of the company's adviser teams are
headed by veteran advisers who spent years at the brokerage
arms of large banks. Dynasty is backed by a number of former
wirehouse executives, including the founders who were former
Citigroup (C.N) executives.
Rochester, New York-based LVW was started last week by
25-year industry veteran Lori Van Dusen, who spent the bulk of
her career working at Citi. Van Dusen had worked with Penney at
Citi Smith Barney.
