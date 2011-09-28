On the Move: Dynasty Financial adds fourth adviser team

Sept 28 Dynasty Financial Partners, a new firm that has grown by attracting breakaway veteran brokers, added a fourth team to its adviser network, the firm said on Wednesday.

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC, founded earlier this month by three New York-based advisers, is the latest independent firm to join the nine-month-old Dynasty operation.

Dynasty was started in December by former Citigroup (C.N) executives who spent two years designing a support structure for advisers who want to move into the independent space but lack the overhead backing of a big firm.

Ascent's partners, Bradley Kowalczyk, Mark Moshier and Scott McCartney, are independently registered but plan to use the technological and custodial support of Dynasty as they build up their firm.

Dynasty earlier this month hired former SkyBridge Capital manager Timothy Bello to recruit advisers who work with high-net-worth clients.

The firm said it plans to expand its network to about 10 adviser teams by year end.

Palm Beach, Florida-based Cypress Trust Company and McLean, Virginia-based Pactolus Partners also joined Dynasty earlier this year. A fourth team, led by former U.S. Trust banker Michael Brown, is the only group employed full-time by Dynasty. Cypress, Pactolus and Ascent are independently owned.

Dynasty said the firm is not disclosing its assets under management at this time.

