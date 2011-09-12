CORRECTED - Dynasty taps hedge fund marketer to lure brokers

(Corrects second and sixth paragraphs to indicate that some
advisers are using Dynasty's services.)
By Joseph A. Giannone
NEW YORK, Sept 12 Dynasty Financial Partners, a
new independent brokerage firm, has hired Timothy Bello from
fund-of-funds company SkyBridge Capital to recruit advisers who
work with high-net-worth clients.
Dynasty was opened in December by former Citigroup Inc
(C.N) Chief Financial Officer Todd Thomson and Citi wealth
management executive Shirl Penney. Michael Brown, a former U.S.
Trust banker, is an investor in the firm and its only full-time
employee who works as an adviser.
Bello's hire is "a reflection of the amount of interest we
are getting from advisers and the number of advisers we expect
to come on board this fall," Thomson said in an interview.
He forecast that the company, which promotes its investment
and technology support, will end the year with eight to 10
adviser teams managing "several billion" dollars of client
assets.
At SkyBridge, Bello was head of global platforms. The fund
company, which almost failed during the financial crisis of
2008, has been rapidly expanding by selling fund of funds to
"mass affluent" investors with $100,000 to $1 million to invest
through Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley and other big brokers,
according to a profile of the firm's marketing techniques in
Bloomberg Markets magazine.
Bello's job at Dynasty is to lure advisers from big banks
and brokerages. A team from Morgan Stanley Dean Witter and
another from Cypress Trust Co, a registered investment adviser,
are currently using Dynasty's platform.
New York-based Dynasty is one of several set up to exploit
the slowly growing trend of advisers leaving traditional
brokerage firms for the independent channel. Independent
advisers receive less marketing and overhead support than at
traditional firms but keep a much higher percentage of revenue
they generate and, some say, are subject to less pressure to
sell particular products.
Dynasty bills itself as an upscale version of independent
broker-dealer firms, such as LPL Financial, by offering access
to hedge funds and sophisticated financial services. It says it
seeks teams who manage at least $250 million of assets.
The breakaway broker trend has not accelerated with the
speed that some new players were predicting a few years ago,
but may accelerate as major firms struggle with credit losses,
tepid markets or merger integration.
Bank of America (BAC.N), parent of Merrill Lynch, last week
announced a reorganization that forced out wealth management
boss Sallie Krawcheck, a former colleague of Thomson at Citi
and its Smith Barney brokerage unit.
"There's noise about their strife and struggles," Thomson
said. "The clients don't want to read about that, and the
advisers don't want to have to explain or apologize to
clients."
Last year Thomson said Dynasty was in talks with about 30
advisory teams as potential clients who managed $15 billion of
assets.
(Reporting by Joseph A. Giannone; editing by Walden Siew)