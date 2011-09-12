CORRECTED - Dynasty taps hedge fund marketer to lure brokers

(Corrects second and sixth paragraphs to indicate that some advisers are using Dynasty's services.)

By Joseph A. Giannone

NEW YORK, Sept 12 Dynasty Financial Partners, a new independent brokerage firm, has hired Timothy Bello from fund-of-funds company SkyBridge Capital to recruit advisers who work with high-net-worth clients.

Dynasty was opened in December by former Citigroup Inc (C.N) Chief Financial Officer Todd Thomson and Citi wealth management executive Shirl Penney. Michael Brown, a former U.S. Trust banker, is an investor in the firm and its only full-time employee who works as an adviser.

Bello's hire is "a reflection of the amount of interest we are getting from advisers and the number of advisers we expect to come on board this fall," Thomson said in an interview.

He forecast that the company, which promotes its investment and technology support, will end the year with eight to 10 adviser teams managing "several billion" dollars of client assets.

At SkyBridge, Bello was head of global platforms. The fund company, which almost failed during the financial crisis of 2008, has been rapidly expanding by selling fund of funds to "mass affluent" investors with $100,000 to $1 million to invest through Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley and other big brokers, according to a profile of the firm's marketing techniques in Bloomberg Markets magazine.

Bello's job at Dynasty is to lure advisers from big banks and brokerages. A team from Morgan Stanley Dean Witter and another from Cypress Trust Co, a registered investment adviser, are currently using Dynasty's platform.

New York-based Dynasty is one of several set up to exploit the slowly growing trend of advisers leaving traditional brokerage firms for the independent channel. Independent advisers receive less marketing and overhead support than at traditional firms but keep a much higher percentage of revenue they generate and, some say, are subject to less pressure to sell particular products.

Dynasty bills itself as an upscale version of independent broker-dealer firms, such as LPL Financial, by offering access to hedge funds and sophisticated financial services. It says it seeks teams who manage at least $250 million of assets.

The breakaway broker trend has not accelerated with the speed that some new players were predicting a few years ago, but may accelerate as major firms struggle with credit losses, tepid markets or merger integration.

Bank of America (BAC.N), parent of Merrill Lynch, last week announced a reorganization that forced out wealth management boss Sallie Krawcheck, a former colleague of Thomson at Citi and its Smith Barney brokerage unit.

"There's noise about their strife and struggles," Thomson said. "The clients don't want to read about that, and the advisers don't want to have to explain or apologize to clients."

Last year Thomson said Dynasty was in talks with about 30 advisory teams as potential clients who managed $15 billion of assets. (Reporting by Joseph A. Giannone; editing by Walden Siew)