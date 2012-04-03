ON THE MOVE: Dynasty Financial adds Smith Barney veteran to board

| April 3
April 3 Dynasty Financial Partners, a wealth
management start-up that has grown over the past year by
attracting brokers from big Wall Street firms, has added a
veteran former Smith Barney manager to its board of directors.
Jerry Eberhardt, who worked for Citigroup Inc's Smith
Barney for four decades up until 2009, became the 11th member of
Dynasty's board, which is chaired by former Citi Chief Financial
Officer and Citi Global Wealth Management Chief Executive Todd
Thomson.
"I wanted to be more engaged on the West Coast and in the
Midwest," Eberhardt, 71, told Reuters from his home in Santa
Barbara.
Part of his role will be to help expand Dynasty's presence
in the region by recruiting and educating advisers about the
firm.
"I think I understand what's going on at that level in terms
of what kind of culture they're looking for," he said.
Eberhardt started as an adviser with Smith Barney in the
1970s, eventually becoming a branch manager and later running
the Western division of the firm overseeing 2,500 advisers in
125 locations in his most recent role.
"Jerry was one of my mentors in the business," said Dynasty
founder Shirl Penney, also a former Citigroup executive, who
started the firm in December 2010 after spending two years
designing the platform.
Dynasty bills itself as a firm that offers technological and
administrative support for advisers who want to go independent
but lack the backing of a big firm. Dynasty targets advisers in
the top 3 percent, focusing on those with $300 million or more
in assets under management.
In the past 14 months, the firm has added nine partnering
adviser teams with more than $10 billion in client assets.
Other board members include former U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission Chairman William Donaldson and former
American Express Chairman Harvey Golub.