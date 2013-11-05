ON THE MOVE-Dynasty Financial partners with firm founded by ex-Credit Suisse team

NEW YORK Nov 4 Dynasty Financial Partners said
Monday that two financial advisers formerly with Credit Suisse
have chosen Dynasty's platform to power their
independent investment advisory firm.
Hal Lambert and Jeffrey Wildin, both former directors at
Credit Suisse, are using Dynasty's platform to bolster their
independent firm, Point Bridge Capital. The team managed $1
billion at Credit Suisse.
"The response has been very positive. A lot of the clients
are entrepreneurs, so they really get it," said Lambert, founder
and chief executive of Point Bridge.
The team left Credit Suisse on Oct. 18 and started Point
Bridge on the same day. Point Bridge has offices in Dallas and
Fort Worth, Texas. Wildin heads the firm's Dallas office as a
managing director.
Credit Suisse declined to comment on the departures.
Point Bridge pays a fee to Dynasty in order to access
Dynasty's investment platform, including its investment
technology, research and analytics.
Lambert said that he started to consider launching his own
firm nine years ago, but waited until now since costs have
fallen on investment technology. He said he is looking for more
adviser teams to join Point Bridge.
Lambert declined to comment on his and Wildin's annual
revenue production while at Credit Suisse.