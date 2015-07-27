ON THE MOVE-Former Barclays Wealth advisers launch firm with Dynasty Financial

July 27 Dynasty Financial Partners said six
financial advisers, who left Barclays Plc's wealth
management unit to launch their own advisory firm, will use its
platform to manage their business.
Summit Trail Advisors, with over $3 billion in client
assets, is being launched by Jack Petersen, James Cantelupe,
Peter Lee, Tom Palecek, David Romhilt and John Scarborough.
.
The six partners have worked together for over a decade with
several companies, including Lehman Brothers, Goldman Sachs
Group Inc, AllianceBernstein Holding LP, Morgan
Stanley and Cambridge Associates.
Dynasty is a New York firm founded in 2010 by former Smith
Barney and Citigroup Inc executives that designs
technology and investment products for independent advisers.
(Reporting By Krishna Chaithanya in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)