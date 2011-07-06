UPDATE 1-Compuware buys privately held rival for $256 mln in cash

(Follows alerts)

July 6 Compuware Corp , which makes software to manage large computer networks, said it bought privately held dynaTrace software for $256 million to add to its products that help customers find problems within their infrastructure.

The deal, which closed on July 1, will hurt Compuware's fiscal 2012 profit by three cents a share and add at least four cents a share to its fiscal 2013 earnings.

dynaTrace will add $35-$45 million to Compuware's fiscal 2012 revenue and about $100 million to its fiscal 2013 revenue, Compuware said in a statement.

Shares of Detroit-based Compuware, which competes with CA Inc and BMC Software Inc , closed at $9.60 on Tuesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)