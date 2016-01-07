Dynavax's hep B vaccine meets main goals in late-stage study

BRIEF-Boeing responds to IAM filing second petition to unionize Boeing South Carolina
* notified that IAM union petitioned national labor relations board second time for union election at North Charleston, S.C. facilities
Jan 7 Dynavax Technologies Corp said its experimental hepatitis B vaccine was found to be safe and effective in a late-stage study.
The company's shares were up 8.6 percent at $23 in premarket trading.
The drug, HEPLISAV-B, was more effective than a currently marketed vaccine, Engerix-B, the drug developer said on Thursday. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* CAROLINA FINANCIAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK
* Baillie Gifford & Co reports 6.06 percent passive stake in TAL Education Group as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jwLa3o) Further company coverage: