Dynavax's hep B vaccine meets main goals in late-stage study

Jan 7 Dynavax Technologies Corp said its experimental hepatitis B vaccine was found to be safe and effective in a late-stage study.

The company's shares were up 8.6 percent at $23 in premarket trading.

The drug, HEPLISAV-B, was more effective than a currently marketed vaccine, Engerix-B, the drug developer said on Thursday. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)