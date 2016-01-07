UPDATE 1-Dynavax's hep B vaccine meets goals in late-stage study

(Adds details; updates shares)

Jan 7 Dynavax Technologies Corp said its experimental hepatitis B vaccine was found to be safe and effective in a late-stage study, sending its shares up 9.4 percent in premarket trading.

The vaccine, HEPLISAV-B, was more effective than a currently marketed vaccine, Engerix-B, the drug developer said on Thursday.

The response rate in type 2 diabetes patients who received HEPLISAV-B was 90 percent, compared with 65.1 percent of those receiving Engerix-B.

The company said it plans to resubmit the marketing application for the vaccine by the end of March. An earlier application was rejected by the FDA in February 2013.

Dynavax's shares closed at $21.18 on the Nasdaq on Wednesday.