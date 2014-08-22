Dynegy Inc to buy assets from Duke Energy and Energy Capital Partners

Aug 22 U.S. power company Dynegy Inc
said on Friday that it would buy 12,500 megawatts (MW) of coal
and gas generation assets from Duke Energy Corp and
Energy Capital Partners, in two deals valued at $6.25 billion.
The deal will almost double Dynegy's power-generation
capacity.
"The addition of these portfolios transforms Dynegy by
adding considerable scale in the PJM (Pennsylvania, New Jersey,
Maryland) and New England markets," Dynegy Chief Executive
Robert Flexon said.
Flexon expects the deal to improve the company's financial
outlook by tripling its 2015 adjusted EBITDA.
