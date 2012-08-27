版本:
Dynegy sees Chapter 11 exit as creditors OK plan

Aug 27 Dynegy Inc and its Dynegy Holdings LLC unit on Monday said creditors voted overwhelmingly in favor of their joint bankruptcy reorganization plan, and said they expect to emerge from Chapter 11 soon after the plan is confirmed.

A Sept. 5 court hearing has been scheduled to confirm the plan, the Houston-based power producer said.

