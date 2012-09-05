BRIEF-Dynegy wins court approval of Chapter 11 bankruptcy plan

BRIEF-Perrigo says Ron Winowiecki appointed acting CFO
* Is conducting a thorough search process to identify a permanent Chief Financial Officer, which includes Mr. Winowiecki as a key candidate
Sept 5 Dynegy Inc : * Says bankruptcy judge has approved chapter 11 reorganization plan for the
company and its Dynegy Holdings unit * Says reorganized company expects to emerge from chapter 11 by October 1
Feb 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
* D. E. Shaw & Co Reports 5.1 Pct Passive Stake In Ptc Therapeutics As of feb 16 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: