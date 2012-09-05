版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 6日 星期四 01:50 BJT

BRIEF-Dynegy wins court approval of Chapter 11 bankruptcy plan

Sept 5 Dynegy Inc : * Says bankruptcy judge has approved chapter 11 reorganization plan for the

company and its Dynegy Holdings unit * Says reorganized company expects to emerge from chapter 11 by October 1

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐