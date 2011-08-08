CORRECTED-BRIEF-Quicksilver Resources Q2 results

(Corrects fifth bullet point to compare company's adjusted revenue with estimates)

Aug 8 Quicksilver Resources Inc : * Announces 2011 second-quarter results * Auto Alert - Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.07 * Auto Alert - Q2 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Auto Alert - Q2 earnings per share $0.61 * Auto Alert - Q2 adjusted revenue $229.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $218.8 million * Says produced a record level 417 million cubic feet per day of natural gas equivalents in Q2 * Says approved an increase in the company's 2011 capital program to approximately $696 million * Q3 average daily production volume expected to increase about 3% sequentially, averaging 425-435 mmcfe per day * Quicksilver resources-co has hedges in place to cover approximately 60% of expected production for the third quarter of 2011 * Says in sandwash basin, it now holds leases covering about 210,000 net acres prospective for niobrara oil shale