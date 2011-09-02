UPDATE 1-Dynegy takes full ownership of coal holding co

(Follows alert)
* Buys direct ownership of Coal Holdco
* Equity stake in Coal Holdco has fair value of $1.25
billion, incl debt
Sept 2 Independent power producer Dynegy Inc
said it has bought Dynegy Coal Holdco, the indirect
parent of its coal-fueled unit -- a division it had recently
formed as a part of its debt restructuring process.
The value of Dynegy's equity stake in Coal Holdco is $1.25
billion, including debt. Dynegy bought the ownership of Coal
Holdco from its former direct parent Dynegy Gas Investments.
Dynegy in August completed a $1.7 billion debt restructuring
deal and separated its coal-fueled and gas-fueled units to help
pay off maturing debt.
The refinancing comprised a $1.1 billion loan to its gas
unit, Dynegy Power, and a $600 million loan to its coal unit.
Dynegy was forced to explore refinancing after the third-
largest U.S. independent power producer warned it might have to
file for bankruptcy under the weight of nearly $5 billion in
debt.
