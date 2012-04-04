UPDATE 3-Dynegy settles most disputes over bankrupt unit

* Dynegy reaches agreement with some creditors
* Creditors include lease holders, PSEG, Franklin Resources
* U.S. Trustee motion to be considered in May
By Caroline Humer and Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, April 4 Power producer Dynegy Inc
said it has resolved major disputes with creditors that
could put one of its units a step closer to emerging from
bankruptcy.
Dynegy said in a statement that it reached an agreement in
principle with creditors holding more than $2.5 billion of
claims against Dynegy Holdings LLC, which filed for bankruptcy
protection on Nov. 7.
The creditors had complained that Dynegy shielded assets
from them before putting the unit into bankruptcy. A bankruptcy
examiner last month issued a scathing report that bolstered
their position, criticizing steps the company took ahead of
filing.
Some noteholders have not signed onto the agreement and
other issues remain for Dynegy, including a U.S. Trustee motion
to appoint a Chapter 11 trustee to manage the bankruptcy. Still,
the company's CEO predicted the unit will emerge from bankruptcy
protection this year.
"The parties have taken a pragmatic approach and have the
company back on track to put the Dynegy Holdings Chapter 11 case
behind it during the third quarter," Robert Flexon, chief
executive of Dynegy and Dynegy Holdings, said in a statement.
The settlement resolves claims that resulted from a dispute
over whether Dynegy acted properly last Sept. 1 in taking
coal-powered plant assets, valued at $1.25 billion, from Dynegy
Holdings.
The court-appointed examiner, Susheel Kirpalani, said in his
March 9 report that the move was a "fraudulent transfer" that
harmed Dynegy Holdings, and that many directors who approved the
swap did not understand it or had conflicts of interest.
Dynegy Holdings creditors argue the company protected its
equity investors, including billionaire Carl Icahn and Seneca
Capital, at their expense.
Dynegy Inc's stock has fallen since that report was issued.
Shares fell 23 percent on Wednesday, or 12 cents, at 39 cents on
the New York Stock Exchange.
AGREEMENT RESOLVES CLAIMS
Dynegy said that the agreement, which is not final and
requires court approval, would resolve legal disputes between
the unit and the parent company, which is not under bankruptcy
protection.
The settlement includes Public Service Enterprise Group Inc
, U.S. Bank N.A., and certain holders of notes related to
leases on two power plants that are part of the bankruptcy.
The agreement also covers Dynegy Inc shareholders. In
addition to Icahn and Seneca, shareholders include Franklin
Resources Inc. Franklin is also a bondholder.
Icahn, Seneca and Franklin Resources were not immediately
available for comment.
The agreement does not include a group of subordinated
noteholders who say it is unfair that shareholders are being
paid back before they are.
The group, whose notes mature in 2027, supports a motion
made last month by the U.S. trustee to appoint a Chapter 11
trustee to take over managing the bankruptcy.
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Cecilia Morris, during a hearing on
Wednesday morning, set a May 2 hearing on that motion.
The case is in re: Dynegy Holdings LLC et al, U.S.
Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 11-38111.