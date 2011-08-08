UPDATE 2-Dynegy completes $1.7 bln debt deal; posts narrower loss

* Separates coal, gas-fueled units

* Refinancing includes two loan facilities

* Q2 loss/share $0.95 vs $1.59 last year (Adds details)

Aug 8 Dynegy Inc said on Monday it completed its $1.7 billion debt restructuring deal and separated its coal-fueled and gas-fueled power generation units, as the third largest U.S. independent power producer works to pay off about $1.3 billion in maturing debt.

The refinancing would help strengthen Dynegy, which warned earlier this year that it might have to file for bankruptcy in the wake of two failed takeover offers and under the weight of almost $4.5 billion in debt.

The refinancing consists of a $1.1 billion, five-year senior secured term loan facility to its gas unit and a $600 million, five-year senior secured term loan to its coal unit, the company said in a statement.

The company said it will use the proceeds to repay debt and provide cash collateral for existing and future collateral requirements, among other purposes.

As of Aug. 5, Dynegy's consolidated net debt and other obligations were about $4.4 billion, including the new facilities. It had cash and equivalents of about $1.0 billion and restricted cash of about $660 million, Dynegy said.

The refinancing efforts drew legal challenges in Delaware and New York, but a Delaware Chancery Judge ruled late last month that the deal could proceed.

Dynegy also said its net loss for the second quarter narrowed to $116 million, or 95 cents per share, from $191 million, or $1.59 per share, a year ago.

Dynegy shares closed at $4.9 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Sumit Jha and Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza, Roshni Menon)