UPDATE 2-Dynegy faults bankruptcy examiner, says deals OK

By Jonathan Stempel and Tanya Agrawal

March 16 Dynegy Inc rejected an independent examiner's finding that it fraudulently shielded some assets from creditors before putting a unit into bankruptcy, signaling a possible prolonged court battle for the large independent power company.

Responding to a stinging report by court-appointed examiner Susheel Kirpalani, Dynegy said it acted properly in taking some coal-powered plant assets from its Dynegy Holdings LLC unit in exchange for a $1.25 billion undertaking on Sept. 1. Dynegy Holdings filed for Chapter 11 protection on Nov. 7.

The examiner had called the swap an "actual fraudulent transfer," and said the "illiquid, unsecured, highly unusual" undertaking did not give Dynegy Holdings sufficient value.

In his March 9 report, Kirpalani also said some directors who approved the swap did not understand it or had conflicts of interest, and that several should be replaced. Shares of Dynegy fell 35.6 percent that day.

"Dynegy is both troubled and disappointed by the examiner's report as we continue to believe our restructuring activities benefited all stakeholders and were conducted in the proper manner," Chief Executive Robert Flexon said in a statement.

Dynegy's shares were up 19.8 percent at 75 cents on Friday morning.

The bankruptcy was intended to restructure more than $4 billion of debt, but Dynegy Holdings creditors said it benefited shareholders of the Houston-based parent at their expense.

These shareholders included billionaire financier Carl Icahn, the Seneca Capital Investments LP hedge fund, and Franklin Resources Inc's Franklin Advisers unit. They collectively held about one-third of Dynegy's shares.

Dynegy on Friday said it "remains committed to working with all creditor groups to reach a consensual restructuring agreement that is beneficial to all stakeholders."

On Monday the federal government asked U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Cecelia Morris in Poughkeepsie, New York, to appoint a trustee for Dynegy Holdings, "based at a minimum on gross mismanagement by current management."

A trustee reviews a debtor's business and can bring actions against a debtor to recover property for the bankruptcy estate. An examiner may investigate allegations such as dishonesty, fraud, incompetence and mismanagement. Both work for the benefit of creditors and the estate.

Dynegy on Friday said the examiner's report improperly assumed that Dynegy Holdings was insolvent at the time the coal assets were transferred.

The directors believed otherwise, and their "thoughtful" decision making cannot be second-guessed in light of a looming debt default at the time, Dynegy added.

"It is surprising that the examiner could reach conclusions with such certitude about bad intent, breaches of fiduciary duty and unfitness to serve on the board of directors of a non-debtor," J. Christopher Shore, a lawyer for Dynegy, wrote in a Friday court filing.

Dynegy Holdings' bankruptcy filing came 10 years after Dynegy Inc tried but then abandoned a bid to buy larger rival Enron Corp, which filed for bankruptcy in December 2001.

The case is In re: Dynegy Holdings LLC et al, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 11-38111.