Dynegy $1.7 bln debt deal seen this week--sources

* Dynegy deal comes after restraining order denied
* Deal would allow Dynegy to pay down expiring debt
By Caroline Humer and Leela Parker
NEW YORK, Aug 1 Power producer Dynegy Inc's
(DYN.N) $1.7 billion debt restructuring deal is expected to go
through this week, according to two sources with knowledge of
the debt sale, after a judge last week denied a request from a
competitor for a temporary restraining order.
The refinancing would help shore up the third largest U.S.
independent power producer, which warned earlier this year it
might have to file for bankruptcy in the wake of two failed
takeover offers and under the weight of nearly $5 billion in
debt.
The company has been working on the refinancing to pay off
about $1.3 billion in maturing debt. Those efforts drew legal
challenges in Delaware and New York, but a Delaware Chancery
Judge ruled on Friday that the deal could proceed.
Dynegy will now pay a slightly more for part of the debt
than it initially planned, according to the sources, who
declined to speak publicly because they were not authorized to
discuss details of the refinancing.
Carl Icahn, whose bid for Dynegy was one of two that failed
in the past year, controls the company along with Seneca
Capital. They have named board members and Vincent Intrieri, a
senior managing director of Icahn Capital, is running the
company's restructuring.
The lawsuits over Dynegy's overhaul stemmed from the
company's move to shift certain plants into new subsidiaries as
part of the credit agreements. The suits argued the move made
it easier for Dynegy to default on its debt.
Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG.N) filed a suit on
July 22 saying the restructuring would prevent it from
enforcing guarantees on financing it provided to Dynegy. A
Delaware Chancery Court judge ruled on Friday that PSEG failed
to show that a deal would create irreparable harm.
A separate lawsuit over the restructuring by LibertyView
Credit Opportunities and four other LibertyView funds in New
York state court in Manhattan had been on hold pending the
outcome of the Delaware case.
HIGH DEMAND
Demand for the two loans included in the offering was high
and "oversubscribed" at $2.9 billion compared with the $1.7
billion available, according to one of the sources. The source
expects the debt to be allocated on Wednesday or Thursday.
A spokesman for Dynegy declined to comment.
Reuters Loan Pricing Corp reported last week that Dynegy
would offer investors a higher interest rate and revised terms
to generate sufficient appetite for the deal.
Although the company was unable to generate enough demand
ahead of its July 22 commitment deadline at the original terms,
the increased pricing could compensate investors for credit
risk.
One banking source, who was not authorized to speak
publicly, said the completion of the deal might make parts of
Dynegy easier to sell if the company chooses to head in that
direction again. But the source said Dynegy's new management
team might not want to follow that route.
(Additional reporting by Michael Erman; editing by Andre
Grenon)