Dynegy $1.7 bln debt deal seen this week--sources

* Dynegy deal comes after restraining order denied

* Deal would allow Dynegy to pay down expiring debt

By Caroline Humer and Leela Parker

NEW YORK, Aug 1 Power producer Dynegy Inc's (DYN.N) $1.7 billion debt restructuring deal is expected to go through this week, according to two sources with knowledge of the debt sale, after a judge last week denied a request from a competitor for a temporary restraining order.

The refinancing would help shore up the third largest U.S. independent power producer, which warned earlier this year it might have to file for bankruptcy in the wake of two failed takeover offers and under the weight of nearly $5 billion in debt.

The company has been working on the refinancing to pay off about $1.3 billion in maturing debt. Those efforts drew legal challenges in Delaware and New York, but a Delaware Chancery Judge ruled on Friday that the deal could proceed.

Dynegy will now pay a slightly more for part of the debt than it initially planned, according to the sources, who declined to speak publicly because they were not authorized to discuss details of the refinancing.

Carl Icahn, whose bid for Dynegy was one of two that failed in the past year, controls the company along with Seneca Capital. They have named board members and Vincent Intrieri, a senior managing director of Icahn Capital, is running the company's restructuring.

The lawsuits over Dynegy's overhaul stemmed from the company's move to shift certain plants into new subsidiaries as part of the credit agreements. The suits argued the move made it easier for Dynegy to default on its debt.

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG.N) filed a suit on July 22 saying the restructuring would prevent it from enforcing guarantees on financing it provided to Dynegy. A Delaware Chancery Court judge ruled on Friday that PSEG failed to show that a deal would create irreparable harm.

A separate lawsuit over the restructuring by LibertyView Credit Opportunities and four other LibertyView funds in New York state court in Manhattan had been on hold pending the outcome of the Delaware case.

HIGH DEMAND

Demand for the two loans included in the offering was high and "oversubscribed" at $2.9 billion compared with the $1.7 billion available, according to one of the sources. The source expects the debt to be allocated on Wednesday or Thursday.

A spokesman for Dynegy declined to comment.

Reuters Loan Pricing Corp reported last week that Dynegy would offer investors a higher interest rate and revised terms to generate sufficient appetite for the deal.

Although the company was unable to generate enough demand ahead of its July 22 commitment deadline at the original terms, the increased pricing could compensate investors for credit risk.

One banking source, who was not authorized to speak publicly, said the completion of the deal might make parts of Dynegy easier to sell if the company chooses to head in that direction again. But the source said Dynegy's new management team might not want to follow that route. (Additional reporting by Michael Erman; editing by Andre Grenon)