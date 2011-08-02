PSEG appeals Dynegy restructuring ruling

* Opposes Dynegy's planned $1.7 bln overhaul

* Bid for temporary restraining order denied Friday

* Asks for review from Delaware's highest court

By Nick Brown

NEW YORK, Aug 2 Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG.N) is appealing a Delaware judge's ruling letting Dynegy Inc (DYN.N) move forward on a planned $1.7 billion debt restructuring.

PSEG filed an appeal late Monday to the Delaware Supreme Court, three days after Delaware Chancery Court Judge Donald Parsons denied its request for a temporary restraining order.

The order would have suspended the refinancing while litigation over the deal's legality played out. But Parsons ruled Friday that PSEG failed to show the threat of imminent irreparable harm if the restructuring went forward.

Parsons expedited the appeal process, giving Dynegy, the third-largest U.S. independent power producer, until Tuesday to file a response.

A response had not been filed as of Tuesday evening.

Thomas Lauria, an attorney for Dynegy, downplayed PSEG's chances for success on appeal, telling Reuters in an email it was akin to a "Hail Mary pass as time expires."

A spokesman for PSEG declined to comment.

Lauria said he does not expect the appeal to derail the restructuring.

The deal was expected to close later this week, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday. The sources asked to remain anonymous because they were not authorized to discuss the deal publicly. [ID:nN1E77019K]

Dynegy has been trying to refinance its debt load after two failed takeover offers -- including one from Carl Icahn earlier this year. The company warned in March that it might have to file for bankruptcy as it dealt with nearly $5 billion in debt.

Dynegy has proposed splitting off two entities, one holding its coal assets and one for its natural gas units, with separate financing for each.

PSEG opposes the overhaul, saying it could allow Dynegy to default on two power plants, Roseton OL LLC and Danskammer OL LLC, that it bought from Dynegy for $920 million and leased back in 2001 under long-term agreements.

About $790 million remains outstanding on the leases, according to court documents.

Dynegy has also been sued in New York state court over its planned restructuring, with creditors in that case arguing the overhaul would put assets beyond their reach and increase the company's default risk.

The Delaware case is Roseton OL LLC and Danskammer OL LLC v Dynegy Holdings Inc, Delaware Chancery Court, No. 6689.

(Reporting by Nick Brown)

(Additional reporting by Tom Hals)