Dynegy, creditors discuss unit's bankruptcy-sources

* Dynegy shops unit's prepackaged bankruptcy
* Dynegy finds little support for bond swap
* Bondholders may use bankruptcy to fight asset shuffle
By Tom Hals and Michael Erman
Oct 24 Debt-laden independent power producer
Dynegy Inc (DYN.N) has been discussing with bondholders a plan
to put a subsidiary into bankruptcy after bondholders shunned a
$1.25 billion refinancing, sources told Reuters.
The company has been struggling with a mountain of debt and
its power business has been squeezed by rock-bottom natural gas
prices.
The proposed bankruptcy would not affect parent company
Dynegy Inc, whose shareholders include billionaire investor
Carl Icahn and investment firm Seneca Capital. The sources said
the bankruptcy would be limited to Dynegy Holdings, which
issued $3.5 billion of unsecured bonds and faces more than $700
million in lease payments over the next five years.
Katy Sullivan, a Dynegy spokeswoman said, "Management is
evaluating a range of options to manage Dynegy's debt,
including the current exchange offer."
The company recently offered bondholders $1.25 billion of
cash and new secured notes for outstanding bonds, but that
offer has failed to garner much support and the deadline has
been expected twice. The latest offer expires Thursday at
midnight.
The sources said it is not clear that the Dynegy Holdings
will end up in bankruptcy and bondholders are looking at all
their options.
Bondholders such as hedge fund Avenue Capital Group have
been angered by a recent shuffling of assets that has put most
of the company's power plants beyond their reach. They have
refused the bond swap offer, which demands bondholders accept
discounts of 30 percent or more on their current holdings.
"The bondholders are saying, 'You know what? We'll do
better in bankruptcy," said CreditSights analyst Andy DeVries.
"They're saying: 'Bring it on.'"
The asset shuffling left Dynegy Holding with the bond debt
and two unprofitable leased power plants. Bankruptcy would
allow Dynegy Holding to restructure the two power plant leases,
but it might also give bondholders a way to challenge the asset
shuffling that they have said amounted to asset stripping to
benefit shareholders.
DeVries said the ultimate goal of hedge fund bondholders
such as Avenue Capital, which does not shy away from bankruptcy
battles, may be to use Chapter 11 to unwind the asset
reshuffling and seize the power plants for itself.
Dynegy has been at the center of two recent takeover fights
that were defeated by shareholders looking for more value.
Icahn was unable to buy the company for $5.50 a share, or
$665 million in February. Private equity firm Blackstone Group
(BX.N) previously failed to convince shareholders to sign on to
its $5-a-share bid.
The company's top management, which argued that Dynegy
faced serious risks if it remained a stand-alone company,
resigned after the Icahn bid fell apart.
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware and Mike Erman
and Caroline Humer in New York; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)