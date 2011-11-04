UPDATE 1-Dynegy terminates exchange offers of unit

* Power producer makes announcement near deadline

* Dynegy had shopped unit's prepackaged bankruptcy

Nov 3 Independent power producer Dynegy Inc (DYN.N) announced on Thursday the termination of offers to exchange up to $1.25 billion principal amount of outstanding notes of a subsidiary that may be facing bankruptcy.

The company had offered bondholders $1.25 billion of cash and new secured notes for outstanding bonds, but that offer has failed to garner much support and the deadline was Thursday at midnight.

In a press release, Dynegy Inc made the announcement terminating the exchange offers in its Dynegy Holdings unit.

"Beyond that, I don't have any comment," spokeswoman Katy Sullivan said when reached by telephone.

Last week, sources said that the debt-laden Dynegy Inc has been discussing with bondholders a plan to put the subsidiary into bankruptcy after bondholders shunned the $1.25 billion refinancing [ID:nN1E79N1FW].

The company has been struggling with a mountain of debt and its power business has been squeezed by rock-bottom natural gas prices.

The proposed bankruptcy would not affect parent company Dynegy Inc, whose shareholders include billionaire investor Carl Icahn and investment firm Seneca Capital. (Reporting by Grant McCool, Mike Erman and Caroline Humer in New York and Tom Hals in Wilmington)